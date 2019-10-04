Tulsa Man Goes On Trial For 2009 Manslaughter Case
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man accused of killing three people in a Christmas Eve car crash will finally go on trial more than a decade later.
Steven Wade Jameson is charged with three counts of first degree manslaughter. He's accused of driving under the influence, which resulted in the deaths of three people on Christmas Eve 2009.
Jameson pleaded guilty in 2011 and was sentenced to 24 years in prison, but in 2017, a judge threw out the plea and Jameson walked free.
Prosecutors picked the charges up again, and after months of back and forth, the court of criminal appeals gave prosecutors the go-ahead.
The judge ruled today that Jameson will stand trial in March 2020.