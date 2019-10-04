Police: Bullet Shot Through Roof, Into Bedroom Of Sapulpa Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A family is shocked someone fired a gun near their home, and the bullet went through the roof.
It happened in a neighborhood near Dewey Avenue and Main Street. The bullet landed in the room a father and his children were in.
"It makes my heart race. It could have been the last day of my life. Or my kids',” Jeremy Horse said.
He said they didn't understand what happened at first. They didn't hear a gun go off but heard what sounded like a marble rolling on the ground. He said the bullet landed next to his daughter's doll.
"We went looking for it and found out it was a bullet,” he said.
"To have one actually come through a roof, that is very uncommon,” Sapulpa Police Captain Glenn Coffey said.
Coffey said officers were surprised to get the call Thursday but went up on the roof and followed the trajectory of the bullet.
"The thing is, whenever it goes up it has to come back down,” Coffey said. “And whenever it does, it's still traveling around 300 to 700 feet per second as it's falling back down to earth, and it's gonna hit something."
11-year-old Aireana and 8-year-old Akira are thankful they and their dad are all OK.
"They're getting through it, but it's still a little rough thinking of it all,” Horse said.
Sapulpa Police said just a few blocks from the family’s home, shots were fired into another home Friday morning. Officers are working to find out if the two situations are connected.