Doke says the county was dealing with a two million dollar a day loss for a time. Companies had to lay off employees, and shut down entire lines. Doke says they had to repair the damage to the Webbers Falls dam, now that that task is behind them there are new obstacles. There is sediment that has gotten into the channel making it impossible in some areas for barges to get through. They are working with the Corps of Engineers and the Governor’s office.