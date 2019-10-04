Dog Found In Locust Grove Recovers After Being Left For Dead
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - We have a happy update to an animal abuse case in Locust Grove.
A starving dog needed her broken leg amputated. Now, she's had surgery, and her health is improving. We first brought you the story two weeks ago, when Spirit only had a 50-50 chance of survival. She's now undergone surgery, is gaining weight, and things are only looking up.
Spirit escaped a Locust Grove property two weeks ago, where she'd been tied up and left to die.
She was brought to the care of Angela Morgan at Circle L. Horse Rescue, emaciated, with a broken leg and rope from the property still attached.
"Throughout the entire rescue since 2011 we've seen so many bad things, and with her case it was the worst," said Morgan. "The amputation went really well. She was very anemic and filled with parasites."
Spirit looks and acts like a different dog. Vets successfully amputated her back leg and she's gained about 15 pounds.
Since the amputation, Spirit has been back to the vet several times and had a second surgery Friday.
Morgan says donations, toys and messages of love have given them a new hope in humanity. They raised about $3500.
"She received her own Fedex delivery yesterday, and people have donated bags of dog food, treats, and toys. It's been amazing," Morgan said.
As for the person who left Spirit in her state, the Mayes County Sheriff's Office said they have nailed down the property she was found on and expect charges to be filed on a suspect as soon as next week.
Morgan said Spirit is expected to make a full recovery.
"With Spirit's case, we know humanity has been restored. In our minds there are good people out there."
Morgan said she would love for Spirit to be adopted by a fellow amputee.
The rescue will care for her for at least another month.