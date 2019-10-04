TFD Takes 'All Hazards Approach' For State Fair
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa fire department is changing the way it handles emergencies at the State Fair.
Andy Little, the public information officer with the Tulsa Fire Department says in a partnership with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulsa Fire Department “all emergency issues are being handled in a coordinated manor."
Firefighters are taking what they call an "all hazards approach" covering the fair this year.
When we talk about an all hazards approach that means being ready to respond to any type of call at a moments notice, from medical calls to even fires and rescues.
News On 6 rode along with Tulsa Firefighters as they patrolled the midway, making sure everyone who steps foot on the fairgrounds is safe.
"We are usually some of the first people to walk down the midway in the morning. We have a command here set up," said Chief of EMS for Tulsa Fire Michael Baker.
For the first time Tulsa Firefighters are taking an all hazards approach. That means Firefighters will respond to all types of emergencies
"This year we are providing all medical care so if there is someone who gets sick or injured or has an accident on the fairgrounds we are there to take care of them do their initial treatment," said Chief Baker.
Chief of Emergency Medical Services Michael Baker says fairgoers will also see many more Tulsa Firefighters on the grounds, walking and riding around in specialized vehicles. They also have a command center set up.
"We have a dispatcher here and we are looking directly at calls, we are looking at multiple radio channels, and making sure we are promptly responding," said Chief Baker.
Firefighters will also be assigned to different zones,
"We also have some capability to do some fire protection and suppression in case we have a small fire at the booth or any of the midway rides," said Chief Baker.
Chief Baker said the new arrangement will a better position firefighters to respond and be ready for any emergency.
"It allows folks if they have an emergency to get to us quicker we also are talking calls on the fairgrounds from law enforcement and 911," said Chief Baker.
If you are at the fair and need help immediately flag down any firefighter, deputy or security officer. You can also dial 911 and your call will be sent to emergency personal at the fair.