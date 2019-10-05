News
TPD Investigating After Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed At Gunpoint
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are searching for multiple suspects they say robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint near 61st and Memorial.
Police say the victim was hit in the face with a gun while the suspects demanded his keys. Police say the victim's car, a black 2015 Ford Focus hatchback, was stolen as well as several pizzas and sodas.
Police are still searching for the suspects if you have any information you're asked to call crime stoppers at 918-596-2677.