News
Man Sent To Hospital After Stabbing In Tulsa; Police Investigating
Sunday, October 6th 2019, 6:23 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are still looking for the person who they say stabbed a man multiple times Saturday night.
Investigators say it happened near a QuickTrip at 11th and Utica around 11:30. When officers arrived they found the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso. The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.
If you have any information regarding this crime call Tulsa Police.