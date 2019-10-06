News
Tulsa Man Accused Of Attempting To Shoot Woman At Red Roof Inn
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested Charles Ray Boykin after they say he shot at a woman at the Red Roof Inn near Sheridan and Admiral.
After searching the suspect's room officers found signs of a struggle as well as a bullet hole in the floor of the room. Police found the weapon used in the shooting and say it was stolen during a burglary in Tulsa.
Officers also found a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Boykin was arrested on multiple complaints including shooting with intent to kill, trafficking narcotics, and possessing a firearm as a felon.