77-Year-Old Man Killed In Tulsa Hit-And-Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have confirmed that a 77-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run near Yale and Latimer on Saturday night.
Officers say, witnesses saw a black 4-door Sedan hit the man as he was pushing his wheelchair across the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car was last seen heading north on Yale according to police. If you have any information about this crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.