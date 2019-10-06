News
Tulsa Police: Man Accused Of Kidnapping Behind Bars
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say they've arrested a man for kidnapping a woman.
Officers say they responded to a domestic violence call Saturday afternoon but couldn't find the victim or the suspect at the scene. Shortly after that police found the suspect and the victim at a home near Admiral and Sheridan.
Police say they had to use pepper balls to force Troy Scott Willis from the attic of a house he was hiding in. He was also wanted on a felony warrant. The victim was not hurt.