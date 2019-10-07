The owner of Old World Village, Bernie Bischoff, was among those injured in the explosion. The Press-Telegraph reports that Bischoff had evacuated the dining area of people about 40 minutes before the blast after noticing an odd smell coming from the area of the vault. A children's birthday party had taken place three hours prior.

Oktoberfest-Old World Village spokesman Dan Escamilla called Bischoff "A hero."

Bischoff was hospitalized with second-and-third-degree burns to 38 percent of his body. His hair was on fire and employees rushed to stamp out flames on his body by wrapping him in a table cloth.

"It was just like one giant fireball that went up," witness Megan Houck told the Orange County Register. "And then there was a second explosion maybe 10 or 20 seconds later."