News
Storm Water Drainage Project To Impact Downtown Tulsa Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting Monday, the west half of the block of Reconciliation Way between Boston Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard will be closed for nearly a month.
The stretch of road will be closed to traffic as the city will lowers a waterline and installs a storm sewer.
It is part of a storm water drainage improvement and repaving project on Boston Avenue between Archer Street and Reconciliation Way and Reconciliation Way between Boston Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
The project is expected to take three weeks to complete and should be completed by November 11th.