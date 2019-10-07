The cold front that moved across the area yesterday is positioned well south of the state this morning. We’re benefiting from a surface ridge of high pressure building across the central plains and Missouri valley with chilly and dry air circulating across Northeastern OK early this morning. We’re starting in the mid to upper 40s north and some lower 50s south along with clear sky. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 60s and lower 70s along with sunshine and northeast winds. Very pleasant weather will remain today, and tomorrow before our next system drops across the plains bringing rain and thunder back to the state as a strong cold front arrives Thursday or Thursday evening. A few spotty showers may develop as moisture returns Wednesday or during the day Thursday, but the higher chances for storms appears Thursday evening as the next strong cold front moves across the state. This will bring chilly and dry conditions back into the NE OK region for the weekend.