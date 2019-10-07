Second Whistleblower Comes Forward In Impeachment Inquiry
A second whistleblower has come forward as the impeachment inquiry into President Trump continues.
The President says this new whistleblower is part of the "witch hunt" against him.
A new whistleblower has come forward, and this one allegedly has first-hand knowledge of President Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Attorney Mark Zaid tweeted his client "made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against."
President Trump has argued he has a right to ask other countries to investigate possible corruption. But Democrats say that the president is abusing the power of his office.
In some heated Sunday talk show interviews, republicans stood by the president.
Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio said "when he tries to decide how American tax dollars should be spent and what countries they're actually going to go to, it's his job to make sure there's not corruption."
Lawmakers-- moving forward with their impeachment inquiry-- will continue to hear from witnesses throughout the week.