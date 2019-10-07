Tulsa Public Schools To Discuss Construction, Contract Work At Board Meeting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools is set to have their regularly scheduled school board meeting Monday night.
Some of the things being discussed at the meeting is construction and contract work happening at five different schools.
One of the items being discussed is approving the contract work to add a classroom at Owen Elementary. The classroom addition is set to cost $2 million.
Patrick Henry is also set to see some interior improvements. That contract could also be approved Monday night. The work for that is estimated to cost around $1.9 million.
In total, there are five schools that are on the list for improvements--costing a total of roughly $13 million.
Monday's meeting starts Monday night at 6:30 at the Education Service Center.