News
Year-Long Bridge Project Starts In Cleveland
Change is coming to Cedar Creek in Cleveland. Built in 1962, the bridges are considered to be structurally deficient --that's according to the Cleveland American.
Construction will start Monday and will take some time to complete, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expects work to last about one year.
Despite the construction, traffic shouldn't be too much of an issue.
ODOT says two lanes of traffic will stay open throughout construction.
The project includes two new bridges as well as a pedestrian bridge.
It will also widen the Broadway and Caddo intersection and have new traffic lights installed.