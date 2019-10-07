News
Parts Of The Illinois River At Major Flood Levels Monday
Parts of the Illinois River are at major flood levels Monday morning.
The National Weather Service shows the Illinois River near Tahlequah will quickly rise to major flood stage levels by Monday afternoon.
It's climbed there more than a foot in the past hour, and it's a little over 12 feet now--at a minor flood stage.
But it's projected to rise quickly and crest at 20 feet -- a major flood stage -- by 1 p.m. Monday.
Near Chewey, the river is at major flood levels and projected to crest any time now at 22-and-one-half feet.
The river near Watts crested at more than 24 feet Sunday night at 9 p.m. It's dropping and is now at moderate flood stage levels; it's expected to fall to minor flood stage by 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.