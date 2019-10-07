Part Of The Cherokee Nation's New Health Facility Opens
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Part of Cherokee Nation's new outpatient health facility opens Monday morning in Tahlequah after two years of construction.
The Cherokee Nation invested about $200 million for the four-story health center on the Hastings Hospital campus.
It will offer optometry, audiology, physical therapy, behavioral health, radiology, lab and pharmacy services, starting Monday.
Then, on October 21 primary care, dental, and a resident clinic will open for patients.
The facility has more than 240 exam rooms, two MRI machines and a surgery center. Cherokee Nation says the center will bring 850 jobs over the next few years -- including 100 physicians.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. calls the center a game changer. He credits Former Chief Bill John Baker for his vision in a project that is set to improve the community's overall health system.
Hastings Hospital will continue to operate as an inpatient facility.
Indian Health Service will give $100 million each year to pay for staffing and operating costs.