News
Tulsa Police: Man Robbed, Threatened With Machete
Tulsa Police are looking for two suspects they say robbed a man near Sheridan and I-244.
Police said they responded to an armed robbery call around 5 a.m. Monday.
The victim told police he was riding his bicycle over by the Red Roof Inn across the highway and stopped to go to the bathroom.
The victim said as he was going to the bathroom when two men approached him and took his duffel bag.
He says one of the men threaten him with a machete before the suspects took off on their bicycles.
Tulsa police believe they have a description on one of the suspects and are working on getting more information about the second suspect.