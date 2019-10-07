News
Tulsa Air National Guard Base Welcomes New Commander
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Air National Guard is under new leadership.
Colonel Michael B. Meason took command of the base from former commander colonel Raymond Siegfried on Sunday. Colonel Meason says the job comes with great responsibility toward those under his command.
"I take it as an honor - a privilege -to serve the wing and serve the airmen, here at the 138th, because it's really about them. Ensuring they have the training and the equipment, and they're ready to do perform their jobs and defend the nation and support the community when the time comes," said Col. Meason
Meason has served in the armed forces for more than 20 years across the Navy, Arkansas Air National Guard, and Oklahoma Air National Guard.