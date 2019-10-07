Man Accused Of Shooting Process Server Requests Bond Again
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man accused of shooting a process server and threatening a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa takes matters into his own hands.
Christopher Barnett didn't show up in court on Monday but submitted a handwritten motion once again asking for bond.
Barnett was arrested back in July after he shot a process server in the elbow and then days later, he was also charged with threatening an act of violence, for an online website that detailed threats to TU.
Barnett has asked for bond several times. After losing his attorneys at his last hearing, the judge assigned him a public defender and asked Barnett to please listen to their advice and let them handle his case.
Instead, Barnett filed a motion from jail on his own behalf detailing the reasons he should be given bond. He says in the motion he has no criminal history and is not a threat to the community.
