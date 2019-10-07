Over $100 Million In School Bonds To Be Voted On Oct. 8
On Tuesday, voters will decide if more than $100 million will be spent to improve schools across Northeast Oklahoma.
Muskogee Public Schools hopes voters will pass the largest school bond in the district's history. The $110 million-dollar bond will cover improvements at every campus in Muskogee.
Bristow Public Schools is looking to pass a proposed $6 million bond for upgrades to its lower elementary school and to build a new Pre-K Center. The bond also includes money for technology and activity facility updates.
Finally, Hominy School is looking to pass a $5 million bond to update several facilities throughout the district and improve school security.