News
Gilcrease Museum Offering Free Admission To Oklahoma Teachers
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma teachers can now attend Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum for free.
Executive Director Susan Neal says this is their way of showing appreciation to teachers and for the impact they have on our children and communities.
The museum works with teachers on a daily basis to foster a love of arts and culture in students. Teachers can show their school photo ID at the entrance desk for free admission.
They are also allowed to bring one guest.