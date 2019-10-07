Accused Potential TU Shooter Claims Blog Doesn't Contain Threats, Asks For Bond
A Tulsa man accused of shooting a process server and threatening a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa takes his defense into his own hands.
Christopher Barnett is currently being held without bond in the Tulsa County Jail. During his time there, he wrote the judge a four-page handwritten request to let him out on bond.
The letter addresses both crimes Barnett is charged with; assault and battery with a deadly weapon for shooting a process server in July, which Barnett says was self-defense; and threatening an act of violence for writing a blog post where Barnett details a plan to commit a mass shooting at a TU football game.
In his request, Barnett wrote, "the blog post may be offensive to some, but it does not contain any threats."
He also said there is no evidence to hold him with no bond, and that the DA and the judge acted "improperly" by denying his bail.
Barnett said he has no prior criminal history, and has been a contributing member of the Tulsa community for 20 years.
He said, "The odds of conviction are none. The severity of the alleged crime was none. I am not a danger or threat the community. I am innocent."
Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said he believes that Barnett plans represent himself going forward, but a judge would have the final say on whether or not to allow that.
"We'll have to wait and see," Collier said. "Right now it appears we're not even close in terms of a resolution."
Barnett said in his request to the judge that his public defender has yet to contact him.
Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said he has no comment on the case.