October Rain Causes Flooding For Northeastern Oklahoma
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rain brought cooling temperatures to northeastern Oklahoma but caused issues for some communities including flooding, road closures, and concerns about drinking water.
The highest rain total was above eight inches, but official measurements were as high as ten. Many floating companies near the Illinois River dealt with flooding - which is nothing new for them.
It caused facilities to be underwater and Highway 10 is closed from Highway 62 down to Tahlequah. The river is currently at a major flood stage as it is higher than 21 feet.
In Jay, several roads were washed out, which is now threatening water supply. The city said it usually gets its drinking water from Lake Eucha. The flood washed mud into that system.
Crews are trying to fix the issues.