The elongated trough located from northern Canada to the northern regions of the Pacific Northwest will move across the far Northwestern U.S. tonight and move into the intermountain region Wednesday morning. By Thursday afternoon, this bowling ball of energy will be located over Wyoming and Colorado before ejecting into the plains Friday night and curving northeast into the upper Midwest Saturday. Near and north of this feature, winter weather will follow, including the potential for more significant snowfall from the Rockies and especially into the northern plains and upper Midwest Friday into Saturday. The main impact for our weather will occur Thursday evening into early Friday as a surface cold front will move across the state with thunderstorms and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. Some severe weather threats seem possible due to the shear and returning moisture across eastern OK. EURO severe parameters would suggest a narrow window where all modes of severe weather could be possible. The timing of this system has been rather consistent with run to run of certain models but may still need some tweaking before we lock into a confident estimated time of arrival and departure. At this hour, it still appears to be Thursday afternoon into evening will feature the severe weather window with some lingering showers likely into early Friday morning. Before this main window develops, a few spotty showers or rumbles of thunder will be possible Wednesday as moisture attempt to return ahead of the main system. This chance will be confined to areas near and northwest of the metro. A few spotty showers will also be possible Thursday morning before the main cold front arrives Thursday evening. Another noticeable impact in our sensible weather will be increasing wind speeds from the south Wednesday into Thursday as the pressure gradient tightens in response to deepening pressures to our northwest.