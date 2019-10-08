2nd Day Of Mass Graves Search Begins; Day 1 Results Impacted By Cellphones
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's the second day of the search for potential mass graves related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and searchers are already running into some issues.
Around midnight, the city sent out information saying they'll have to redo scans from Monday because the results were impacted by people's cellphones.
Tuesday's search will be at Oaklawn Cemetery near 11th Street and Peoria.
Following the initial search on Monday, experts are now asking anyone coming out to watch to stay at least 300 feet away from the site in order to make sure the scans aren't impacted by cameras and cell phones.
Organizers say they will also be creating a larger perimeter Tuesday to make sure people's phones don't interfere with the radars or scanning equipment.
If you do come out Tuesday, you're asked to turn your cell phones off.