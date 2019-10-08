Voters To Decide On Multiple School District Bonds
Tuesday, voters will decide on more than $100 Million in school bonds.
Three districts near the Tulsa area have some sizable needs on the table.
First, Muskogee Public Schools hopes voters will pass the largest school bond in the district's history. The $110 million bond will cover improvements at every campus in Muskogee.
Next, Bristow Public Schools hopes voters will pass a $6 million bond for upgrades to its lower elementary school and to build a new Pre-K Center.
Right now, Edison Elementary School is an open concept style, which means all the classrooms don't have doors and overlook the library in the center of the building. The bond also includes money for technology and activity facility updates.
Lastly, Hominy Schools has a $5 million bond issue to update several facilities throughout the district and improve school security.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.