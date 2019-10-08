News
Former Wewoka Police Officer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old
Tuesday, October 8th 2019, 1:50 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The OSBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs Police have arrested the head of the Delaware Nation security service for raping a teenage girl.
The victim told Wewoka school officials Wendell Birt began talking with her on Snapchat and, over the course of several months, asked the girl for sexually explicit pictures.
The OSBI says Birt and the girl met up three times where he raped her. Birt was a Wewoka police officer at the time but had recently joined the Delaware Nation.