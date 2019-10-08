Tulsa Woman Asks For Help Finding Stolen Tricycle
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman is asking for help after she says her bike was stolen from her apartment balcony Sunday night near 81st and Memorial.
Morgan Hilton says was talking to a friend on the phone on Monday morning when she looked outside and noticed her tricycle was missing, now she’s hoping Tulsa Police can help her find it.
Hilton remembers the day her parents gave her this mint green tricycle with a metal basket on the back.
"We lived in a cul-de-sac so I just had to ride it around the cul-de-sac for a while,” said Morgan Hilton.
Morgan was involved in an accident when she was young, causing her to have seizures and trouble using the left side of her body, so it's easier to use a bike with three wheels instead of two.
"I have balance issues so the three-wheel bike is all I can ride,” said Hilton.
Morgan says she noticed the combination lock holding her and her boyfriend's bikes together was cut, but the other bike was left behind.
"They took my bike and they didn't take my boyfriend's bike,” said Morgan. “It’s a little upsetting.”
Morgan lives in an apartment complex and says it would take a few people to lift the bike over the balcony railing because it's so heavy.
“It wouldn't be easy for one person to lift that over the rail,” said Morgan.
Morgan says she uses the bike to get around and to get some exercise during the day. She says it means a lot to her since her parents gave it to her as a gift.
"My dad, he put it all together,” said Morgan. “We got it in pieces so he had to work and put it all together. I’d just really like to have it back.”
If you know something that can help police, call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.