"Our U.S. strategy is to bring back the Toys R Us brand in a modern way through a strong experiential and content-rich omnichannel concept," Barry said in his own release. "Target will help us deliver on that experience with its toy assortment, digital strength and ability to deliver orders to shoppers in a matter of hours."

To further revive the brand, Toys R Us also plans to open two physical locations in Houston, Texas, and Paramus, New Jersey, where customers can check out new products. Sales clerks will be on hand to help customers make a purchase online.

As recently as 2017. Toys R Us had about 60,000 full- and part-time employees worldwide.