Tulsa Police Search For Car Involved In Deadly Hit-And-Run
Wednesday, October 9th 2019, 5:27 AM CDT
Tulsa Police are searching for a car they believe was involved with a deadly hit-and-run from earlier this month.
Tulsa police said they are searching for the driver of a dark Chrysler 300 that hit a man and left.
The deadly hit and run happened back on Saturday, October 5th near North Yale and East Latimer around 7:30 p.m.
Police identified Gary Peterson, 77, as the man who was hit while walking home from a local church food back.
Officers said the dark Chrysler 300 would have damage to the right front and side of the car.
If you know anything about this you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and you can remain anonymous.