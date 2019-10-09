As the surface front nears, a few showers or storms will be likely early Thursday morning. Over the years, I’ve seen a few of these become strong to severe, even in the early morning hours due to the amount of shear and lift expected across far northern OK. That’s why we could experience a few severe storms later tonight into early Thursday morning. The odds for severe storms will increase more so by the afternoon as the front nears the I-35 corridor, as early as the 2pm hour. Convective potential energy is expected to be moderately high for this time of year with enough low level and deep layer shear for severe storms. There will be a small window of time that all modes of severe weather would be possible, mostly Thursday from 4pm to 8pm before the front surges southeast and undercuts the updrafts along the leading edge of the front. The main severe weather threats would quickly transition to damaging winds along with some heavy rainfall threats. The potential for heavy rainfall may exist for a few pre-dawn hours across extreme eastern OK. Combined with the antecedent soil conditions, this area will be monitored for flooding potential. Yet, most data have trended toward a faster exit of the main system, and this should mitigate the flooding issue.