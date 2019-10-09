White House Says It Will Not Cooperate In Impeachment Inquiry
The White House says it's done cooperating with the impeachment inquiry.
A letter by President Trump's lawyer sent Tuesday night says Democrats are seeking to reverse the 2016 election.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Democrats, say despite the letter they will continue on with their investigations.
"The President has said article two says 'I can do whatever I want.' No it doesn't, Mr. President" said Pelosi.
In a letter, the White House announced Tuesday night that it will not participate in what it calls an "unconstitutional impeachment inquiry" into President Trump.
The eight page letter states the probe "...lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation-- any pretense of fairness-- or even the most elementary due process protections."
The Trump Administration has said the House must take a formal vote to open the probe, which would give both sides more legal power to fight their battles.
Democrats expect U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland to turn over documents and testify by next week.