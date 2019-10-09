Inhofe’s criticism is of note, given the close relationship shared by be he and the President. The pair are frequently on the phone and often call each other personally. The senior Senator has been a source of guidance for President Trump in military matters along with one of his most outspoken allies of Trump. His criticism may well hold sway within the Administration as Congressional criticism mounts. Inhofe said in his statement he looks forward to discussing the new plan with the President.