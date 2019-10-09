President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Northern Syria
Despite a warning from President Trump, Turkey appears ready to launch a military strike against Kurds in northern Syria. This follows the president's decision to pull U.S. troops out of the region.
In a statement, Kurdish leaders called President Trump's decision to pull troops out "tragic."
For years, the Kurds have fought ISIS alongside U.S. troops. But on Twitter Tuesday, the President wrote "in no way have we abandoned the Kurds." He went on to say that the U.S. will continue to provide them with financial and military aid.
Lawmakers from both parties have condemned the decision.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement warning that a sudden withdraw "would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime."
"I respect both opinions. Problem with the other opinion is when do we leave? When do we leave? We gonna stay there forever?" said President Trump.
Now, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says he's planning to introduce a bill that would impose new sanctions on Turkey if it invades Syrian territory.