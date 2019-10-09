News
Fire At Vacant Tulsa Roadway Inn Called Suspicious
Wednesday, October 9th 2019, 7:58 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire near 21st Street and Mingo on October 9. Officials say the fire was at the vacant Roadway Inn.
TFD received several calls about the fire early Wednesday morning. Motorists on Interstate 44 saw the fire at the boarded-up motel.
Firefighters said no one was inside the hotel when they arrived. They said they found "numerous ignition sites," inside the building. The Roadway Inn has been vandalized and looted numerous times since its closure, officials said.
The City of Tulsa has labeled the building as "unfit for human occupancy or use."
Tulsa Fire Department said the fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation.