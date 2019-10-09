News
Bridge Replacement Project Begins In Delaware County
KETCHUM, Oklahoma - A bridge that crosses over Grand Lake is shutting down for construction.
ODOT will close all lanes on the State Highway 85 bridge at Duck Creek near Ketchum Wednesday morning so construction crews can start working to replace a century-old bridge.
ODOT planned to start the $6 million project in the spring but postponed it to reduce the impact to businesses during lake season and to give folks more time to plan for detours. ODOT's official detour is on the state highway system using Highways 60 and 82 to get around the closure.
The project is expected to wrap up in late spring.