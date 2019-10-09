Tulsa Police Search For Alleged Suspect After Taco Mayo Robbed
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are working to track down a man they say shot at another man inside a fast food restaurant.
Police said the victim was sitting outside the Taco Mayo at 4th Street and Utica waiting for his mother to get off work when the shooter walked up.
The victim told police that he told the man the restaurant was closed, but the man when into anyway.
Officers said when the victim's mother, the restaurant's manager, told the man it was closed he pulled out a gun and demanded cash.
Investigators said the victim's son walked in, and the suspect fired one shot toward the victim's feet and then ran off. No one was hurt.
Officers said the victim followed the man outside and said the man fired two more shots.
Investigators said the shooter had a chrome gun that appeared to be painted black.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS.