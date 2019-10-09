Terry Hood To Retire From News On 6 After 32 Years
TULSA, Oklahoma - After 32 wonderful years, Oklahoma's Own Terry Hood has decided to retire.
Terry joined News On 6 in 1987, and during that time, her writing and reporting earned several awards from professional organizations and associations, including an Emmy award in 2008 for coverage of the December 2007 ice storm.
She has had the pleasure of telling the stories of many prominent Oklahomans and those with Oklahoma ties who have shaped our world, including Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Ryan Tedder, Kristin Chenoweth, Dr. Tom Coburn, Scott Pelley, and General Norman Schwarzkopf.
Terry’s commitment and dedication to News On 6 and Tulsa are unmatched, and her impact has been immense.
Her grace, charm, poise, and friendliness will be missed by all of us who have been lucky enough to watch her and call her friend.
"It has been an absolute privilege to tell the stories of the people of northeast Oklahoma and get to know so many of you," Terry said.
"I love the city of Tulsa from the bottom of my heart. But life is about change, and it’s time for me to explore new horizons."
Don't miss Terry's final newscast at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 24.