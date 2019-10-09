News
American Airlines Extending Time Off For Boeing 737 MAX Jets
TULSA, Oklahoma - American Airlines said it is extending the time it plans to keep Boeing 737 MAX jets off its flight schedule - including the 14 aircraft that are parked at Tulsa International Airport.
The air carrier is pulling the troubled jet until mid-January. That is longer than any other U.S. airline.
Federal regulators have not said when the jets will be safe to fly after two deadly crashes overseas. Meanwhile, Boeing announced Tuesday that an unidentified buyer placed an order for a 737 MAX jet - its first order since April.
