Skiatook's 'Heaven Sent' Food Pantry
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - Smaller communities often have to rely on food pantries operated by volunteers to help feed those who need it. Heaven Sent Food Pantry operates out of the Skiatook First Assembly of God Church.
It serves clients in Skiatook, Sperry, Avant, and Collinsville. The energy behind it is a get-up-and-go redhead named Kathy Garza. On Monday and Wednesday, she stops by the Skiatook Walmart to pick up a donation of slightly damaged or out of date food items and produce.
“All this food is ready to cook and eat,” says Garza.
Clients assemble in a local apartment complex parking lot and pick out what they need. On Thursdays, she has distribution at First Assembly other days she is making resupply runs.
“It takes about 6 days a week,” said Garza
On Sundays, she teaches children’s church to three, four and five-year-olds. She has donation jars set out at about ten local businesses to supplement what is donated.