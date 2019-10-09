New Sand Springs Ordinance Means Being Topless Likely Illegal For All
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police said the City is taking steps to address the issue of discrimination when it comes to going topless in the community.
"The effect of these modifications is that the act of being topless may be unlawful for people regardless of their sex," said Chief of Police Mike Carter.
The ordinance modifications were passed as an emergency and will be effective immediately.
"With this action, Sand Springs has eliminated a part of our ordinance that may have been discriminatory, and makes our position consistent with other communities across our state and around the country. This ordinance protects our community standards and values, while also respecting the 14th amendment rights of all people and the jurisdiction of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals," Carter said.
The new ordinance prohibits the display of any person's breast/chest at or below the areola. The modifications do not apply for persons 10 years of age and under, for the act breastfeeding a child and for the purpose of a medical emergency.