Tahlequah Police Release Names Of Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Tahlequah Police released more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place October 7. Bobby Lee Vaughn died after three officers fired their weapons at him during a standoff.
According to police, the standoff took place in the 900 block of South State Avenue after they got a call about a domestic incident involving a firearm.
Chief of Police Nate King said Vaughn fired a shot while officers tried to talk to him then later raised his handgun at officers during the standoff. King said Detective Chris Boals, Patrolman William Jacob Robertson and Patrolman Bronson McNiel fired their weapons during the incident. Vaughn was fatally wounded in the chest, he said.
The three officers are on administrative leave pending an OSBI investigation and "other administrative protocols."
The City plans to hold a news conference Friday, Oct. 11 or Tuesday, Oct. 15, on the officer-involved shooting, he said.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Bobby Lee Vaughn and to the officers and families involved. We will continue to release information as it becomes available," Chief King said.