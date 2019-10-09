TULSA, Oklahoma - Mother Road Market has a new vendor this fall called Howdy Burger and here to show us how they make different burgers is the restaurant's chef Steve Gleason.

 

Recipe for Waygu Bacon Burger:

24 ounces ground Waygu Beef.

  • First, prepare the bleu cheese béchamel
  • 8 ounces Maytag bleu cheese
  • 3 ounces heavy cream

 

In a warm saucepan mix bleu cheese and heavy cream.

  • Reduce to a thick consistency.
  • Heat up skillet
  • Caramelize onions( 4 ounces)
  • Make 8- 3 ounce tight round balls with beef

 

Place on a hot skillet( 400 degrees)

  • Smash the meat until 1/4 inch thick
  • Cook until done

 