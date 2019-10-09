News
Howdy Burger Recipe
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mother Road Market has a new vendor this fall called Howdy Burger and here to show us how they make different burgers is the restaurant's chef Steve Gleason.
Recipe for Waygu Bacon Burger:
24 ounces ground Waygu Beef.
- First, prepare the bleu cheese béchamel
- 8 ounces Maytag bleu cheese
- 3 ounces heavy cream
In a warm saucepan mix bleu cheese and heavy cream.
- Reduce to a thick consistency.
- Heat up skillet
- Caramelize onions( 4 ounces)
- Make 8- 3 ounce tight round balls with beef
Place on a hot skillet( 400 degrees)
- Smash the meat until 1/4 inch thick
- Cook until done