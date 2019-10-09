News
Tulsa Police Video Shows Arrest Of Man They Say Was Driving Stolen Truck
TULSA, Oklahoma - New body camera video shows the moments Tulsa Police arrested a man caught in a stolen truck. Officers said they got a call last month about a man driving a stolen white F-150.
An officer spotted the truck driving north near Harvard and Pine. When police tried to pull the driver over, they said Mardio Murphy kept going.
They say he ditched the truck near Apache and North Lewis and took off running. Murphy was charged with larceny of an automobile and possession of a stolen vehicle.