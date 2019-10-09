"Owasso Public Schools was made aware this morning of a motor vehicle accident involving students from Owasso High School. Our school family is heartbroken with the news of this tragic accident.

Out of respect for the families, we will not be discussing the details of the accident. We want to be sensitive to the needs of the families involved.

District counselors will be available for students and staff at Owasso High School on both campuses today and as long as needed."