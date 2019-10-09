Parents Concerned After Death Of Owasso Student At 'Dangerous Intersection'
An Owasso teenager died in a car crash on Wednesday morning at what parents call a dangerous intersection.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and North 177th East Avenue in Rogers County. Owasso Public Schools confirms the victim is Shea Powell, a 17-year-old junior at Owasso High School.
It's a loss that hits home for Owasso mothers Kaci Roberts and Bonnie Law.
"I was absolutely crushed," Roberts said. "I couldn't imagine the pain his family and his friends are feeling right now."
"I can't imagine as a parent going through that kind of loss," Law added. "Because it's something you'd never recover from."
Troopers said it was still dark outside when Powell ran a stop sign and was hit by a utility truck.
"I try and avoid traveling highway 20 honestly, because it's such a danger at this point," Roberts said.
Both moms said the risks are high because of an incline not far from the stop sign on 177th, which may look clear at first glance, but easily conceals cars that are heading over the hill.
"You pull out, and there could suddenly be a car there that wasn't there before," Law said.
"The speed limit's about 55," Roberts said. "Most people don't oblige by that speed limit."
Roberts said she believes the intersection is the most dangerous one in town.
"Living in this area, as soon as we hear the fire trucks, I almost immediately think that's where the wreck is," she said.
Both mothers agreed something needs to be done, whether it's a four-way stop, or actual stoplights.
"I think it's imperative to have one there," Law said. "I'm actually surprised more accidents don't happen in that location."
Owasso Public Schools said in a statement:
"Owasso Public Schools was made aware this morning of a motor vehicle accident involving students from Owasso High School. Our school family is heartbroken with the news of this tragic accident.
Out of respect for the families, we will not be discussing the details of the accident. We want to be sensitive to the needs of the families involved.
District counselors will be available for students and staff at Owasso High School on both campuses today and as long as needed."
The driver of the utility truck, 57-year-old David Kielhorn, was treated and released from the hospital.
Another 17-year-old was a passenger in Powell's car. Troopers said that teenager was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.