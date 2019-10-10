1 In Custody After Attempted Armed Robbery At Tulsa Gentleman's Club
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa Police said he robbed two people in a cabaret club parking lot. Ramont Hollins was booked on complaints including attempted armed robbery, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said an officer was driving near 31st Street and Harvard around 2 a.m. when he heard a gun shot. The officer drove around and found the victims at the Lipstick Cabaret.
The victim told police he was in the parking lot when a man wearing a mask came up to him with a gun and demanded his money. An arrest report states the victim became confrontational, and that's when the armed robber fired a shot and ran off.
Officers set up a perimeter, and a K9 officer tracked a scent to some bushes on the other side of the Broken Arrow Expressway. Police said Hollins was hiding in the bushes.
"With the assistance of the K9, we found the suspect hiding in some high weeds just on the north side of the embankment," said Corporal Patrick Thompson, TPD. "He was then taken into custody."
TPD officers said they found the gun, mask and a hoodie nearby that matched the victim's description of the robber.
Hollins gave officers three different versions of what happened, according to police. The victim told officers Hollins was the same build of the person who robbed him, pointed a gun and fired the gun though he didn't see the suspect's face.
Officers said they're not sure of the direction the robber fired off the round.