1 In Custody After Tulsa Man Robbed In Parking Lot
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa Police said he robbed another man in a cabaret club parking lot.
This happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. An officer was driving near 31st Street and Harvard when he heard a gun shot.
The officer drove around and found the victim at the Lipstick Cabaret.
The victim told police he was in the parking lot when a man came up to him with a gun and demanded his money and ran off.
Officers set up a perimeter and found the man on the other side of the Broken Arrow Expressway.