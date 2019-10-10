The lead southern stream wave is ejecting into the Missouri Valley this morning taking the elevated overnight storms away from the area. The powerful northern stream trough is moving across the Rockies this morning, located near Wyoming with upper jet streaks winds nearing 80 knots at the base of the trough across the southern Rockies and northern desert southwest. This system will move into the central plains today and will be located near Minnesota Friday into Saturday. A surface low pressure area has rapidly developed (lee side cyclogenesis) and is now located across northern Kansas this morning and will transit across the upper Midwest Friday. A trailing cold front from the low will surge southward this morning and enter northcentral OK and southcentral Kansas by noon. We anticipate this front nearing the metro between 1pm and 3pm with a narrow line of storms rapidly developing and expanding in maturity as the front pushes quickly into east central and southcentral OK early this evening. Convective potential energy around 2000 j/kg combined with adequate low-level shear will present severe thunderstorm chances including hail and wind near and east of the boundary. Deep layer shear is marginal over the projected time and space, with stronger values slightly removed to the west of the expected development. Any discrete cells, especially any that may form well ahead of the front, could rotate and have some low-end tornado potential. The upper flow is mostly parallel to the surface boundary and will keep most threats linear in nature by later in the afternoon, meaning squall-line variety severe as the system moves southeast. Normally this front under the current air flow would be a slow mover, but pressure rises upstream, and the extreme cold air advection will ensure the front moves rapidly. There will be post frontal showers and storms as forcing from the upper level system will still impact the area later this evening into pre-dawn Friday with showers and thunder late into pre-dawn Friday. Some pockets of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall may occur but flooding threats will be mitigated due to the progressive nature of the system.